Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBBK. TheStreet upgraded Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of TBBK opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $518.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 3,288.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.