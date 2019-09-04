Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $256.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.