Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “average” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. 228,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 257,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 647.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.