Banyan Network (BBN) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $214,152.00 and $52.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019201 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

Banyan Network uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. Banyan Network’s official website is www.banyanbbt.org. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.