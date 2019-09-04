Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HQY. Bank of America raised Healthequity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Healthequity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 2,036,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $286,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Healthequity by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Healthequity by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Healthequity by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

