BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Director Guerrero Martin Dela Rosa Leon Buys 1,000 Shares

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Director Guerrero Martin Dela Rosa Leon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About BayCom

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

