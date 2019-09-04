BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Director Patricia Ann Perez Ada Purchases 5,000 Shares

BayCom Corp (OTCMKTS:BKGMF) Director Patricia Ann Perez Ada purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate accounts, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

