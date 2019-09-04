Becton Dickinson and Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Becton Dickinson and has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Becton Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Becton Dickinson and to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $1,996,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

