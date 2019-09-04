Bela (BELA) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $398,095.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00635367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,737,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,069,153 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

