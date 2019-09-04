Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on Berry Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 588,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,418. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $170.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 5,085,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $50,036,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Benefit Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 23,771,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 5,182,929 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after buying an additional 5,085,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,396,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,890,000 after buying an additional 524,838 shares during the period. CarVal Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CarVal Investors LLC now owns 6,745,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,839,000 after buying an additional 120,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,891,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,852,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

