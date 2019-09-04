BetterBetting (BETR) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $155,456.00 and approximately $223.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00209465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.01271147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020321 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,527,367 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

