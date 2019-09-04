BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,776 ($23.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,841.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,845.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.38 ($23.59).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

