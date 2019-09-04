BidaskClub Lowers Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.79.

EPAY stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $108.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $528,428.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,650,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $265,774.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,070 shares of company stock worth $1,313,102. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

