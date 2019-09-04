Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for about $21.67 or 0.00205595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and approximately $145.65 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.01253516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin Token Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Gate.io, FCoin, LBank, DDEX, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

