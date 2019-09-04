Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 5,825 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

In related news, insider Robert Jr. Leasure bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 126,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,295.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 49,008 shares of company stock valued at $105,800 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

