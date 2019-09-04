Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Biogen worth $44,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

BIIB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.72. 44,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,776. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $216.09 and a one year high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.