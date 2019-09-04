BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,604. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $393.17 million, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.43.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $328,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,323.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Cohen sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,462.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,672,318 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 305,276 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 208,786 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

