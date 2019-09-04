Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $373.69

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.69 and traded as low as $358.00. Biome Technologies shares last traded at $358.00, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.03.

In related news, insider John Standen purchased 14,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £57,672 ($75,358.68).

About Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, Italy, France, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

