Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Biostage Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTG) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Biostage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

