Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.0974

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $1,303.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019199 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

