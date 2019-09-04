BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $531,664.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $531,664.00 and $475.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

