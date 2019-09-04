Bitblocks (BBK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 87.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $135,663.00 and approximately $3,284.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00149090 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,716.01 or 1.00592388 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002873 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.