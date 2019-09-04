Bitcloud Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $65,686.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,735,551 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

