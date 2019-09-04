bitCNY Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $216.69 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00207115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.01258215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00086126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016771 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020033 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 46,324,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

