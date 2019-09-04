bitUSD (BITUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $4,159.00

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009622 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $4,159.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00205153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.72 or 0.01248158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019405 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,149,660 tokens. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

