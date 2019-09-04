Block-Logic Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $83,911.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.