BMO Capital Markets Increases Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Price Target to C$2.25

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 49.01% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Probe Metals stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. 193,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,624. The company has a market cap of $147.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.10. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.53.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

