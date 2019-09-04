BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. BOLT has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $855,292.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00204801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.01253469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016851 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019333 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

