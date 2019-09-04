BOMB 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,637.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00024618 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $2.51 million and $238,637.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001900 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00149090 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,716.01 or 1.00592388 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002873 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 958,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,604 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

