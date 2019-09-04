Bonpay Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,192.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $111,676.00 and $9,192.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00204944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01249677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00085588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016844 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019403 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official website is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay.

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

