BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 1.3%

BonTerra Resources Inc (CVE:BTR)’s share price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.93, approximately 111,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 97,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of BonTerra Resources from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $209.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.22.

BonTerra Resources Company Profile (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

