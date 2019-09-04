Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 64,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,670. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.54%.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp set a $20.00 target price on Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

