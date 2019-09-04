Brokerages Anticipate ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s earnings. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 134.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,312,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,709,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,042 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 33,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,026,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 344,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,743,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

