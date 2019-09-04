Brokerages Anticipate Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. Heico posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.67 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Heico from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $142.01. 725,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,752.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,107 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

