Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.31. Host Hotels and Resorts reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 5,646,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,759,049. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,476,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,307,000 after buying an additional 514,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after buying an additional 858,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,697,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,137,000 after buying an additional 7,446,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,180,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

