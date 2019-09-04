Brokerages Anticipate LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LATAM Airlines Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. LATAM Airlines Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LATAM Airlines Group.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTM shares. ValuEngine lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bradesco Corretora set a $11.00 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

LATAM Airlines Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 54,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 333.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

