Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $897.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.29 million. Meritage Homes posted sales of $884.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $864.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.02 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.34.

MTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 388,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,330. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 420,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $26,559,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $1,015,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,026 shares of company stock worth $39,274,214 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $246,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,787.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

