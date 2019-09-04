Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 1,279,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $521.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,953,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.