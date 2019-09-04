Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 1,279,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $521.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 233,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,953,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.