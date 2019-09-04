Brokerages Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Medpace reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Medpace’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after buying an additional 147,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1,935.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 3,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

