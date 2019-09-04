Brokerages Expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report sales of $295.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Sterling Construction posted sales of $291.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 48,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo bought 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 728.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. 2,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,386. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $296.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

