Brokerages Set $12.90 Price Target for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 172 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NYSE CANG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $793.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

