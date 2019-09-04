Brokerages Set Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have commented on BITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Bitauto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Bitauto by 16.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Bitauto by 39.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BITA stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bitauto has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

About Bitauto

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

