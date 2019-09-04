Brokerages Set CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Price Target at $4.25

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CARREFOUR SA/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,032. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

CARREFOUR SA/S Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

