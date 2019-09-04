Brokerages Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price at $78.53

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.53.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis sold 20,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,685,145.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 525.9% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNKN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,555. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

