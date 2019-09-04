Brokerages Set Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Target Price at $23.19

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MFGP opened at $13.31 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 814,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 143,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

