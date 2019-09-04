Brokerages Set Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $148.22

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.77. Walt Disney has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,623 shares of company stock worth $22,065,861. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.