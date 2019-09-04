Brokerages Set Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Target Price at $80.18

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.18.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie set a $74.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,568. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.85. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.44%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

