Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.97

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$69.97 and last traded at C$69.93, with a volume of 66891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.58, for a total value of C$6,358,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,038,981 shares in the company, valued at C$892,598,411.98. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 783,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,127,421.50. Insiders sold 639,400 shares of company stock valued at $41,993,727 in the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

