Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,612. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 290.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,584.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,956,000 after acquiring an additional 204,510 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,487,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,555,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,871,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 917,577 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,639,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,719,000 after acquiring an additional 580,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

