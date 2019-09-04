BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and $1,335.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.04411308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,314 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

